Insider Buying: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Buys 4,918 Shares of Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Loy bought 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $15,540.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,599.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Bertrand Loy acquired 1,151 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671.69.

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

