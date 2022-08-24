Insider Buying: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,313,744 Shares of Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 425,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

