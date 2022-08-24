Insider Buying: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Purchases 23,042 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,145,901.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,243,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,166,701.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,284 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $3,806,032.32.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08.

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 149,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

