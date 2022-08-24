Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 723,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,270. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,053 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after buying an additional 1,816,246 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,861,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,276,690 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,653,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

