Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells 20,266 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blend Labs Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BLND stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

