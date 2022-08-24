Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Sells 20,920 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 20,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $121,545.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,513,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,031,331.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CompoSecure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Read More

