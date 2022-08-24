Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) COO Sells 4,733 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $459,101.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MYR Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. 124,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.