Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374-382 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on IART shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of IART stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. 9,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,147. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 135,062 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

