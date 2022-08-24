Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $30.00 target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTC opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Intel has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.