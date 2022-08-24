Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.03, but opened at 3.91. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 4.23, with a volume of 27,564 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

