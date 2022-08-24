Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 175 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $147.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

