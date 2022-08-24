Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 2,018 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,460 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.