Intersect Capital LLC Buys 4,018 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.