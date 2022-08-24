Intersect Capital LLC Buys 877 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $493.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

