Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 63.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 162,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

