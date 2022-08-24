Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $609.86.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

