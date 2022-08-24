Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

