Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 5,890 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hologic by 196.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

