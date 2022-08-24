Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 85 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $696.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $650.72 and a 200-day moving average of $679.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

