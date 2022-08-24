Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.