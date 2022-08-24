Intrua Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,837 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

