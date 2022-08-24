Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 1.0 %

ETR opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.