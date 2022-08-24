Intrua Financial LLC Has $512,000 Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $95.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77.

