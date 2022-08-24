Intrua Financial LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,901,000 after acquiring an additional 86,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.