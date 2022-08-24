Intrua Financial LLC Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 43,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

