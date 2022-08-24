Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Shares of SPG opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

