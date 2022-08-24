Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,327 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.