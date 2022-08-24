Intrua Financial LLC Sells 291 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.