Intrua Financial LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

