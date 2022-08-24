Intrua Financial LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 536,379 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 99,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 849,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 127,703 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,657,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,052,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

