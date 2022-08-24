Intrua Financial LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

