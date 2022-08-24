Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

