Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.485-14.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $573.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

