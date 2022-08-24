Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

Intuit stock opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

