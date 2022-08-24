Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $449.56, but opened at $474.21. Intuit shares last traded at $476.50, with a volume of 36,534 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.53.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

