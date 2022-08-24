Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,147 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 114,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

ISRG stock opened at $216.81 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

