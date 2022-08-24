Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.95

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $43.42. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 4,359 shares trading hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

