Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.11 and last traded at $56.42. 235,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,406,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69.
