Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,872 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $581,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $315.06. 1,226,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,393,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

