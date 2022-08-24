Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 190,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 87,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

