Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,710,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,285 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

