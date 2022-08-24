Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.67. 23,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,768. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.14.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

