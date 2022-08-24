Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 2,006 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 545,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,889,602. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $407.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

