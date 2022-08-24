Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,128 shares during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 1.41% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMOT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMOT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,062. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $578.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

AMOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

