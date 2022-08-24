Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 954,125 shares of company stock worth $306,853,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,540. The company has a market cap of $302.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

