Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 875,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 77,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 564,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,627,936. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

