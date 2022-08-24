Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the period. Cross Country Healthcare comprises 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,629,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 7,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,247. The firm has a market cap of $961.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

