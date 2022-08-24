Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,087. The company has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

