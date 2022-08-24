Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.38. 140,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,250. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

