Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $209.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

